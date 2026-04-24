The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up and selected former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Delane entered draft night considered one of the top overall defensive backs.

Kansas City traded up from No. 9 to take Delane at No. 6 overall. In exchange, the Chiefs sent No. 9, No. 74 and No. 148 in this year’s draft.

Delane began his college career with Virginia Tech, spending three seasons with the Hokies before transferring to LSU for his senior year. There, he broke up 11 passes, caught two interceptions for the Tigers and finished with 45 combined tackles.

Throughout those four years, Delane logged 191 combined tackles with 27 pass breakups, eight interceptions and four forced fumbles. The ball-hawking cornerback averaged nearly seven PBUs per season during his college career.

Before college, Delane was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was rated the No. 653 overall recruit out of Archbishop Spalding (MD), as well as the No. 57 safety in the 2022 class. Delane later transitioned to cornerback in college.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Mansoor Delane

Now that Mansoor Delane has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest defensive back. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former LSU and Virginia Tech standout.

“Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft,” Zierlein wrote. “He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football.

“While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football. He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential.”