The Kansas City Chiefs have selected defensive lineman Peter Woods with the No. 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons at Clemson, where he amassed 35 appearances and 24 starts.

In the 2025 campaign, Woods tallied a career-high 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass deflection. For his efforts, he was named an AP Second-Team All-American and an All-ACC First-Team selection.

The spectacular season was nothing new for Woods, who notched 26 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble as a sophomore. Moreover, in 2023, Woods was named a Freshman All-American by numerous outlets.

Peter Woods played high school football at Thompson (AL), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 19 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, Woods isn’t the largest defensive lineman in the 2026 draft class, but his statistics speak for themselves. He reportedly posted a 1.67-second 10-yard split at Clemson’s Pro Day, along with a 4.54-second short shuttle and a 7.70-second three-cone drill.

Additionally, Woods logged a 29-inch vertical leap and an eight-foot broad jump. It’s worth noting that Bruce Feldman reported that Woods had a 4.86-second 40-yard dash last offseason.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Peter Woods

Though Woods has weaknesses, including his short arms, analysts believe he could find success in the NFL. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Woods’ game.

“Woods is a young interior defender with room to add play strength as he fills out his frame,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s not a pure one- or two-gap fit, but he’s capable in both schemes. He plays with good lower-body explosiveness into initial contact, keeping his hands and feet synced to work around blocks when needed. He’s more of an active brawler than double-team eating tree stump.

“Shorter arms allow blockers to crowd his frame and force him to fight harder at the point. Yet, his ability to overtake and win as the rep progresses is impressive. He lacks quick-win talent as a solo rusher, but he’s fully functional as part of a pocket-collapsing collective. His 2024 tape might be a better representation of his upside, but Woods clearly has the potential to become a solid starter in an even front.”