The Kansas City Chiefs selected EDGE R Mason Thomas with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Thomas spent four seasons at Oklahoma, amassing 42 appearances and 20 starts.

In the 2025 campaign, Thomas recorded 26 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. More impressive, Thomas posted these numbers while only playing in 10 games due to injuries.

For his efforts, Thomas was named an All-SEC First-Team selection and an AP Second-Team All-American. Thomas’ outstanding senior season was no fluke.

In 2024, Thomas notched career-highs of 12.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He reeled in all-conference honors that season, as well.

Thomas played high school football at Cardinal Gibbons (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 280 overall player and No. 28 EDGE in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Thomas logged a 4.67-second 40-yard dash with a 1.63-second 10-yard split. At 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Thomas is far from the largest EDGE in the draft, but his on-field production is undeniably impressive.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about R Mason Thomas

NFL analysts are confident Thomas’ talents will transition to the next level. Ahead of the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Thomas’ game. Zierlein also speculated how Thomas will develop in the league.

“Twitched-up rush linebacker whose lack of size and length at the point of attack could be offset by his rush talent,” Zierlein wrote. “Thomas has added good mass over the years but still gets engulfed and displaced by big, downhill blockers. He’s more dangerous on the move, slipping into gaps and disrupting edges before they’re set.

“He’s an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion. He needs to improve his hand work to create openings and counter long, athletic tackles with quick pass slides. Thomas should benefit from a wider alignment as an odd-front edge with the potential to earn a starting job within his first two seasons.”