The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a deal to send All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In exchange for McDuffie, the Chiefs are acquiring a 2026 first (No. 29 overall), fifth, and sixth-round pick, as well as a 2027 third-round selection.

McDuffie is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Rams. The new deal will likely make McDuffie one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

McDuffie, 25, had been rumored to be a trade candidate this offseason with Kansas City looking to create additional cap space. The 2022 first-round pick is one of most versatile cornerbacks in the league, capable of working inside and out.

He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 as a slot cornerback. The following season, he was Second-Team All-Pro as an outside cornerback.

Since entering the league, McDuffie is second among all cornerbacks with a 90.2 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. This past season, his last in Kansas City, PFF graded him 17th in coverage (74.7), 14th in run defense (78.5), and third in tackling (83.1).

This story is developing…