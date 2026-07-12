Kansas City Royals select Arkansas pitcher Ethan McElvain in 2026 MLB Draft

Arkansas pitcher Ethan McElvain was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 151 overall pick (5th round) in the 2026 MLB Draft. The lefty is now off the board.

McElvain spent the first two seasons of his college career at Vanderbilt prior to his transfer to Arkansas. He didn’t lose a game in 2026, having a career year.

McElvain went 6-0 in 20 games (1 start) and had a 1.88 ERA. He pitched 38.1 innings and had 55 strikeouts.

McElvain has good career numbers, but he certainly stood out while playing for the Razorbacks. Overall, he had a 9-5 record in 47 games (10 starts), a 3.87 ERA, 90.2 innings pitched and 129 strikeouts.

McElvain was ranked by Perfect Game as No. 5 left-handed pitcher and No. 49 overall prospect nationally. He was also ranked by Perfect Game as No. 1 overall prospect in Tennessee. McElvain attended Nolensville High School in Nolensville, Tenn and posted a 0.92 ERA with a 9-0 record and 110 strikeouts as a senior. He was named the 2023 Wilco Baseball Player of the Year.

What MLB scouts are saying about Ethan McElvain

McElvain has some good stuff in his arsenal, especially when it comes to his fastball. He likely projects to be a late-inning reliever and perhaps a closer down the line.

“McElvain is throwing a tick harder this season, working with a 94-96 mph fastball that peaks at 98 and is most effective when he locates it with carry up in the zone,” McElvain’s MLB scouting report read. “The Razorbacks have had him employ his heater more than ever and mostly shelve the slider and curveball he used at Vanderbilt. He mainly complements his fastball with a cutter that averages 89 mph and touches 92, tying up both lefties and righties.

“Arkansas has streamlined McElvain’s delivery, helping him repeat it more easily while still preserving much of its funk. He has cut his 17 percent walk rate at Vandy in half this spring, though his command still wavers at times. He’s purely a reliever but has the stuff and mentality to handle a late-inning role.”