Kansas City Royals select Oklahoma 3B Camden Johnson in 2026 MLB Draft

Oklahoma third baseman Camden Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 269 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Johnson comes off the board after helping power the Sooners baseball team to the 2026 College Worlds Series national championship during a sensational junior season in Norman.

Johnson started all 65 games he played with during his lone season at Oklahoma, where the 6-foot, 176-pound infielder led the team with 63 runs scored and 31 steals in 34 attempts to go along with a .298 batting average, .881 OPS, 73 hits, 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 48 RBI in 2026.

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Prior to his time in Norman, Johnson started 116 games he played in two seasons at Wichita State, including leading the Shockers with a .325 batting average, 47 runs scores, 75 hits, 35 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 12 attempts in 2025. As a freshman, Johnson batted .326, with 43 runs scored and 32 RBIs in 2024.

Johnson is known for his elite athleticism that could allow him to make a successful transition to either second base or shortstop in the pros, especially if his bat continues to evolve at the next level.

“Johnson displays good feel for the barrel from the left side of the plate but chases too many non-fastballs out of the zone. He doesn’t miss strikes and employs a line-drive approach. He has average raw power and is driving the ball more than ever, but he hasn’t shown much pop with wood bats in summer leagues and may top out at 10-12 homers per season,” Johnson’s MLB.com draft profile read.

“A consistent plus-plus runner, Johnson can get from home to first in less than four seconds at his best and is an accomplished basestealer. He shows average arm strength at third base, where his fluid actions lead to the belief that he could handle shortstop in pro ball after seeing occasional action there for the Shockers. He also could become a dynamic center fielder or valuable super utilityman.”