Kansas Citys Royals select Georgia P Dylan Vigue in 2026 MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals have selected Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Dylan Vigue No. 209 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft. Vigue played a big role in Georgia’s success during the 2026 season.

The Bulldogs went on a run to the College World Series, and Vigue was part of the starting rotation. This past season, he appeared in 18 games with 16 starts and posted a 4-1 mark with a 4.43 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.

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Georgia finished the year with a 53-14 mark and won the SEC regular season and tournament titles. In the College World Series, Vigue helped the Bulldogs reach the semifinals, pitching four innings and allowing two hits and eight strikeouts in the win against Texas.

Vigue began his college baseball career at Michigan. In 2024, he made 15 appearances with 11 starts for the Wolverines and recorded a 7.90 ERA. The following season, Vigue made 16 appearances with eight starts and recorded a 1-4 record and 4.25 ERA.

Looking at Dylan Vigue’s draft scouting profile

“Honestly, that’s my biggest strength is going out there wanting to compete and attack every batter and not really being scared of any kid based on what school they’re from or anything,” Vigue told the Cape Cod League in 2024. “Pitching every batter the same and knowing my stuff’s gonna be there, so I’m going out there and being a dog.”

MLB.com ranked Vigue No. 199 in its top draft prospects of 2026. The outlet said that scouts have been trying to figure him out since his high school days in Massachusetts.

“Vigue gets more horizontal separation between his fastball and slider than almost any pitcher in the college crop,” Vigue’s draft scouting profile reads. “His 93-95 mph sinker reaches 98 with significant armside run, while his mid-80s slider has huge sweep in the opposite direction. He has utilized those two offerings 95 percent of the time this spring, rarely using a low-90s cutter and upper-80s changeup.

“Vigue generates plenty of swings and misses with his slider and weak contact with his fastball, but he has great difficulty landing either pitch in the zone on a regular basis. He rarely works past five innings, running up high pitch counts when hitters lay off his slider or he can’t command his sinker.”