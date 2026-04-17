Kansas Lottery 300 qualifying cancelled: Carson Kvapil on pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race
Carson Kvapil will sit on the pole for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway after qualifying was cancelled on Friday afternoon, setting the order for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series night race on Saturday. With Cup Series drivers in the mix, there is bound to be plenty surprises.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 7 pm ET on CW, with 200 laps around the track, totaling 300 miles. It is the first race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series off on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Kansas starting at 2 pm ET on FOX.
Full running order:
Row 1: Carson Kvapil | William Byron
Row 2: Justin Allgaier | Sheldon Creed
Row 3: Brent Crews | Corey Day
Row 4: William Sawalich | Parker Retzlaff
Row 5: Jesse Love | Taylor Gray
Row 6: Sammy Smith | Ryan Sieg
Row 7: Rajah Caruth | Brandon Jones
Row 8: Austin Hill | Jeb Burton
Row 9: Brennan Poole | Jeremy Clements
Row 10: Sam Mayer | Harrison Burton
Row 11: Blaine Perkins | Dean Thompson
Row 12: Josh Bilicki | Patrick Staropoli
Row 13: Kyle Sieg | Luke Baldwin
Row 14: Lavar Scott | Dawson Cram
Row 15: Ryan Ellis | Josh Williams
Row 16: Anthony Alfredo | Nick Leitz
Row 17: Joey Gase | Mason Maggio
Row 18: Austin Green | Cole Custer
Row 19: Blake Lothian
NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series
The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.
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Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Sheldon Creed moves up to second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day has slid up into fourth so far.
No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.