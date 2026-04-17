Kansas Lottery 300 qualifying cancelled: Carson Kvapil on pole, lineup set for NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race

Carson Kvapil will sit on the pole for the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway after qualifying was cancelled on Friday afternoon, setting the order for a NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series night race on Saturday. With Cup Series drivers in the mix, there is bound to be plenty surprises.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series is set to start racing Saturday at 7 pm ET on CW, with 200 laps around the track, totaling 300 miles. It is the first race scheduled for the weekend, with the Craftsman Truck Series off on Friday. The weekend concludes on Sunday, with the Cup Series race from Kansas starting at 2 pm ET on FOX.

Full running order:

Row 1: Carson Kvapil | William Byron

Row 2: Justin Allgaier | Sheldon Creed

Row 3: Brent Crews | Corey Day

Row 4: William Sawalich | Parker Retzlaff

Row 5: Jesse Love | Taylor Gray

Row 6: Sammy Smith | Ryan Sieg

Row 7: Rajah Caruth | Brandon Jones

Row 8: Austin Hill | Jeb Burton

Row 9: Brennan Poole | Jeremy Clements

Row 10: Sam Mayer | Harrison Burton

Row 11: Blaine Perkins | Dean Thompson

Row 12: Josh Bilicki | Patrick Staropoli

Row 13: Kyle Sieg | Luke Baldwin

Row 14: Lavar Scott | Dawson Cram

Row 15: Ryan Ellis | Josh Williams

Row 16: Anthony Alfredo | Nick Leitz

Row 17: Joey Gase | Mason Maggio

Row 18: Austin Green | Cole Custer

Row 19: Blake Lothian

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR season continues pushing forward, as the drivers now know where they stand in the season standings. With 33 races scheduled for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Justin Allgaier currently leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings with three wins already on his resume. Sheldon Creed moves up to second place with Jesse Love falling behind him in third. Corey Day has slid up into fourth so far.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, that means 12 drivers battling from Race 25 on for the championship.