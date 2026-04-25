Former Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has signed a free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. He did not get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Daniels will enter the NFL with a lot of experience under his belt. He spent six seasons with the Jayhawks, appearing in 49 games.

Daniels became the full-time starter under center in 2022, a season in which he passed for 2,014 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He rushed for 425 yards and seven scores. That season, he was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection.

Daniels was primed to have another stellar campaign in 2023, but a back injury limited him to just three games. He returned and played in all 12 games in 2024 when he threw for 2,454 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, adding 439 rushing yards and six scores.

Daniels once again played a full season in 2025, throwing for a career-high 2,531 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He rushed for 404 yards and another four scores.

As a recruit, Daniels was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 2160 overall recruit in the 2020 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. Daniels checked in as the No. 118 quarterback in the class and No. 188 overall player from the state of California, hailing from Lawndale High School (Lawndale, Calif.).

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jalon Daniels

As a late-round pick, Daniels will first look to secure a backup job in the NFL. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote that Daniels never quite built upon his breakout 2022 season.

“Sixth-year senior who was unable to live up to the promise shown earlier in his career,” Zierlein wrote. “Daniels hasn’t shown the ability to consistently dissect defenses and win with accuracy from the pocket. He has a decent arm but lacks consistent mechanics, timing and three-level ball placement.

“The vast majority of his interceptions were due to a lack of coverage recognition. Daniels’ running ability helps, but he appears ill-prepared for an NFL passing game.”