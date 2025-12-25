Karl-Anthony Towns engaged to longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns is about to get married, as he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods. On Christmas Day, Towns and Woods went to Instagram to share the news in a joint post. The couple shared a series a photos that showed Towns popping the question and Woods showing off the engagement ring.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who currently plays for the New York Knicks, has been dating Jordyn Woods since 2020. The couple were rumored to be together in May 2020, but they went Instagram official in September of that year.

Congrats Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns! 🎄💍 pic.twitter.com/gxrkbheTcY — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 25, 2025

In 2021, Towns opened up about his relationship with Woods. “Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends, Towns said on the Instagam Series Regular-ish at the time, per US Weekly. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying [it] in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Towns added, “It just so happened, Covid came, and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

More Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods’ relationship

In 2023, Woods spoke to PEOPLE about the key to her relationship with Towns. “Friendship and trust,” Woods said. “We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.”

“So, we’ve been through a lot together,” she added. “We’ve seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

Towns joined the Knicks last season after spending his first nine seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In his career, the 30-year-old has been named an All-Star five times and selected to the All-NBA Third Team three times.

Woods is known for appearing on the reality show Life With Kylie, which focused on Kylie Jenner. The 28-year-old has also appeared on The Masked Singer in 2020 and made her acting debut in the series Grown-ish in 2019.