Katherine Legge to attempt 'The Double' this year at Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600

Katherine Legge, the 45-year-old British motorsports driver, will attempt to accomplish one of racing’s most impressive feats. According to a report from USA Today, she will attempt “The Double,” running both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 this year.

A last-minute announcement came just before midnight on Tuesday. She will become the first woman to attempt “The Double” on May 24.

“It’s an exciting time,” Legge told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s another groundbreaking thing that I can showcase to the world really that, if you set your mind to things, you can do anything, and you can do things that maybe you never even dreamt of before.”

Katherine Legge will be sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics in both races. She will drive for HMD Motorsports with AJ Foyt Racing for the Indy 500, while driving for Live Fast Motorsports in the Coca-Cola 600. She will drive the No. 11 car in the Indy 500 and the No. 78 Chevrolet in the Coca-Cola 600.

Only five other drivers in history have qualified for both races and attempted The Double:” John Andretti, Robby Gordon, Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson. She will be in rarefied air.

“It requires a level of endurance and precision that very few in history have pursued,” Katherine Legge said. “I don’t know whether that makes me crazy or not for wanting to do it.”

Amazon Prime drops trailer for “The Double”

While Katherine Legge will attempt The Double this year, attempts have been made at it each of the past two years. Larson ran The Double in both 2024 and 2025, with varying degrees of success.

In fact, his attempts are being featured in an upcoming Amazon Prime documentary dropping on May 21. Titled Kyle Larson vs. The Double, it features several interviews with Larson. It also includes cameos from Jeff Gordon and others.

The documentary promises to be an interesting feature, in part because Larson’s attempts didn’t necessarily go smoothly. In 2024, weather delays to the Indy 500 kept Kyle Larson from making it to the Coca-Cola 600 in time to get in the car. A year later, Larson wrecked on Lap 91 in the Indy 500. Then, after getting in the car for the Coca-Cola 600, Larson wrecked on Lap 246, ending his day with a pair of DNFs.

Can Katherine Legge do the unthinkable and not only qualify and finish both races, but do so with a strong finishing position in both? USA Today notes Stewart has had the most successful run so far, finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2001.