Kaulig Racing CEO addresses Daniel Dye suspension: 'Very unfortunate situation'

NASCAR and Kaulig Racing indefinitely suspended Truck Series driver Daniel Dye this week for insensitive comments he made about IndyCar driver David Malukas on a livestream. Among other things, Dye mocked and imitated Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.”

Dye was suspended indefinitely as a result. He issued an apology in a statement on social media.

On Thursday, Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice also addressed the suspension for the first time publicly. He noted that he hopes Daniel Dye learns from his mistake.

“First and foremost, Randy, Daniel, those guys are family to us,” Rice said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And very unfortunate situation that arose this week that we got aware of, and there are protocols and different things that has to happen in NASCAR. We’re in a sport today that we have a lot of people that watch us and we have a lot of partners that are involved. When that happens, it’s a lot of people you have to talk to and figure out what we need to do to move forward.”

Along with smoothing things over with sponsors, part of the process will be Daniel Dye going through mandated sensitivity training from NASCAR. He’s not the first driver to do so, but he is the latest.

Rice noted he hopes Dye can progress from here. He will be “stronger” if he can.

“The one thing about this is that we always learn from our mistakes, including me,” Rice said. “I’ve made many, many mistakes over my life and I’m probably not done making mistakes. And we’re just stronger when we get to the other side of it. That is the main thing that we have to look at.”

As Daniel Dye looks to work back into NASCAR’s good graces, there’s one thing Rice hopes he understands. He outlined it to conclude.

“With this, you look at the NASCAR community and everybody else,” Rice said. “There’s a lot of eyes and ears on us now, lot of TV cameras, lot of cameras all around us, and you have to really pay attention to what’s going on.”