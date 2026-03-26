KC Concepcion is back to running at full speed after undergoing a routine and preventative knee scope earlier this month. That’s good news, as the former Texas A&M star could hear his name called as high as the first round of next month’s annual event.

With just over four weeks out until its 2026 NFL Draft night, Concepcion showcased his knee’s abilities only several weeks after the minor procedure. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Concepcion is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will be ready to go for rookie camp later this spring. Watch the full video below.

KC Concepcion is running full speed after his minor knee procedure. Ahead of schedule in his rehab and will be ready for the rookie camp of whichever team drafts him. https://t.co/Bcd7hFaq3I pic.twitter.com/zzSX569LOp — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 25, 2026

Dallas Cowboys team physician Daniel Cooper performed the scope. The initial thought was that he’d be ready to go right away after draft night. That appears to still be the case.

For Concepcion, he declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after coming off his lone season at Texas A&M after playing two years at NC State. Concepcion caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns.

This comes following two successful seasons with the Wolfpack. Concepcion caught 71 passes — still a career high — for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named 2023 ACC Freshman of the Year. He followed that up with a 460-yard sophomore campaign, 121 yards of which he had against W Carolina in the season opener.

After that, he opted for the NCAA transfer portal and found a home in College Station. There, he starred. out wide as the team’s leading receiver. He beat out fellow WR Mario Craver by two yards to earn that distinction, though Concepcion led all receivers in touchdowns by at least four.

In addition, Concepcion stood out as a punt returner for Texas A&M this past season — a role that earned him consensus All-American honors. He returned 25 punts, leading the SEC with 456 total return yards in addition to two punts returned for touchdowns.

Overall across his college career, Concepcion recorded 185 catches for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also had an additional 431 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 70 carries.

Now, he’s NFL Draft-bound where he’s expected to be one of the top receivers drafted next month. Some mock drafts have him selected as high as in the late first-round but for now, it remains to be seen where he ultimately lands.