Keaton Wagler drafted by Los Angeles Clippers: Analysis, contract details, more

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Illinois guard Keaton Wagler with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. After a stellar freshman season with the Illini, he’s ready to begin his pro career.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Wagler was a three-star recruit out of Shawnee (Kan.) Mission Northwest, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall player in the state, the No. 48 guard in the class and the No. 179 overall prospect in the class.

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In his lone season at Illinois, Wagler played in 37 games helping his squad reach the Final Four. He averaged 17.9 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, shot 44.5% from the floor and 39.7% from three-point range.

At the NBA Combine, Wagler measured with a 6-foot-6.25 wingspan and a max vertical of 36 inches. He also jumped 33 inches from a standing position.

Wagler will now get ready to sign his first NBA contract. The four-year deal is set to be worth $43.97 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Keaton Wagler

Keaton Wagler ranked near the top of draft boards ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, coming out to a lottery selection. On3 NBA Draft expert James Fletcher III had more on the scouting report of Wagler.

“Keaton Wagler burst onto the scene as a guard with the ability to score and create,” Fletcher said. “Overlooked at the high school level, he played on and off the ball at Illinois on his way to building real hype to land in the NBA Draft’s lottery. Athleticism is his biggest question, along with length, but his overall size and pace-of-play fit into the mold of many stars across the league.”

Based on the scouting report, Wagler has plenty of upside to succeed in the NBA. The guard has a great scoring ability and his style should fit many different types of offenses throughout the league.

Wagler was an under-the-radar type of recruit, being only a three-star prospect. But people know the name now after Illinois’ run to Indianapolis, and he’ll now prepare to star in the pros.