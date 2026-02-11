After San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was reportedly shot and sent to the hospital, he sent out an update on his status. It sounds like he’s headed for a full recovery.

“For those who know me, y’all know this won’t stop me from spreading peace and joy to the world,” White said, via TMZ. “Full steam ahead. I’m in great spirits and ready to make the most of this offseason.”

However, more details came to light regarding what sparked the incident. White allegedly got into an argument with rapper Lil Baby just hours before shots rang out after Super Bowl LX, per The San Francisco Standard.

Lil Baby and his friends were allegedly turned away from White’s private event at a local San Francisco nightclub. Witnesses were on scene, but White’s shooter could not be identified.

“The witness said that when he went upstairs to ask for managers’ help, he heard two gunshots,” the report read. “Downstairs, he found that White had been shot in the left leg. The witness said he did not know who the shooter was. Another party attendee interviewed by The Standard said she did not witness the shooting but heard four gunshots … When asked who had shot him, White was uncooperative, according to the report. A 49ers representative said White was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Police found evidence that included a 9mm shell casing and a .45-caliber casing.”

Lil Baby is a Grammy-winning rapper from Atlanta. However, he only reportedly got into an argument with White, who did not identify his shooter to police. As of now, the investigation is still ongoing.

White has spent three years in the NFL after a successful college career at Georgia Tech. The 27-year-old was traded mid-season from the New England Patriots to San Francisco after five games played this season.

He went on to play nine games for the 49ers during the regular season after the trade and finished the year with 18 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound defensive lineman spent the first two and a half seasons with the Patriots after being selected in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots were in San Francisco this past week as the city hosted Super Bowl LX. The Seattle Seahawks would go on to defeat New England 29-13 during the big game.

Despite being traded, this didn’t stop him from cheering on his former teammates in his new city. White posted a photo of himself in a Patriots jersey with the caption ‘Roll Pats’ on it during Super Bowl Sunday. He likely would have received a Super Bowl ring for his services to the Patriots during the regular season if they had won.