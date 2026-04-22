As the NBA goes through its list of award winners, the league announced the Sixth Man of the Year on Wednesday. San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson brought home the honor.

Three players were up for the award, which was announced on ESPN ahead of the Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons game. Johnson, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez and Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. were the finalists.

Johnson had a strong regular season with the Spurs as he averaged 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 51.9% from the floor. Jaquez, meanwhile, averaged the most points among players eligible for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 15.4 per game along with 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Hardaway put up solid numbers in Denver as he averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Sixth Man of the Year award is given to the player who contributes the most in a reserve role. In order to be eligible for the John Havlicek Trophy, players must come off the bench in more games than they start. Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard won the award last year.

After beginning his career as a starter with the Spurs, Johnson has shifted to more of a bench role the last few seasons. He settled in well and still appeared in all 82 games during the regular season this year.

In his first year as a full-time bench contributor in 2024-25, Johnson averaged 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He then improved in both points and rebounds this season, which helped him bring home the Sixth Man of the Year award. But Spurs coach Mitch Johnson also knows how important Keldon Johnson is as a leader.

“Keldon is a prime example for every player, but especially young [players], kids out there that he’s making as many mistakes as everybody,” Mitch Johnson said in January. “But his energy and his effort and his competitiveness and his multiple efforts to get to the next thing is at such a high level that it allows him to find a rhythm and find himself in the middle of plays.”

The Spurs are currently in the midst of a first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA playoffs. San Antonio won the first game handily before falling Tuesday night as Portland tied the series at 1-1. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night, though all eyes are on Victor Wembanyama’s health after he suffered a concussion.