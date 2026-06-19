Kendrick Perkins compares Darryn Peterson to Kobe Bryant: 'That's how talented he is'

With the NBA Draft looming, the Washington Wizards have a big decision to make with the No. 1 overall selection. What name are they putting on the card?

BYU‘s AJ Dybantsa has long been tabbed as Washington’s likely No. 1 overall selection, but Kansas‘ Darryn Peterson and Duke‘s Cameron Boozer have emerged as candidates who could possibly jump Dybantsa on Draft Night. The 2026 NBA Draft class is one of the most loaded in recent history, meaning it is crucial for the Wizards to make the right decision at No. 1.

On Friday’s edition of First Take, longtime NBA veteran and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins claimed that Peterson was the most intriguing player in the Draft. He went even further, claiming that Darryn Peterson, at his best, could reach the level of Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

“Darryn Peterson is, to me, the best prospect in this Draft class. Make no mistake about it. He has zero flaws offensively. We can talk about how we’ve only seen an appetizer of him and we want the full-course meal. I get that. But his floor is Bradley Beal. His ceiling, if he reaches it, is Kobe Bryant. That’s how talented this young man is. When he steps foot into the NBA, he’s going to thrive from the start. He’s going to be a guy that’s going to average 20-plus points because he’s that gifted. He’s that talented. His body is NBA-ready right now.

Darryn Peterson garnered criticism over his ‘basketball motor’ at Kansas

Peterson struggled with on-and-off cramping and various smaller injuries during his lone season at Kansas, missing 11 games. However, he looked like one of the best players in the sport when he was on the court. The Canton, Ohio, native earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors, as he averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds. He, however, garnered a reputation for not having a high basketball motor.

“I had like a full-body (cramp), super serious,” he told the Kansas City Star’s Shreyas Laddha about his cramping. ”You could say it was traumatic. I would say it was a traumatic experience.

“There was some foolish stuff being said, but I could have probably did better in probably (getting) in front of it instead of people making stuff up. It’s over now, but don’t nobody say nothing about me finishing games and stuff now, which is funny to me. But I don’t really care. I am just glad I am feeling better.”

With the former Kansas star getting past these issues, the next step is the NBA Draft. If he indeed does leapfrog Dybantsa and head to Washington with the No. 1 overall pick, he’ll become the first Jayhawk since 2014 (Andrew Wiggins) to do so.