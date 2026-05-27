Kendrick Perkins held back during heated argument at son's AAU basketball game

Former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was held back during an alleged heated argument during his son’s AAU game. TMZ Sports’ reported the news and published a video allegedly showing Perkins yelling and being held back by multiple individuals.

It’s unclear what incident leg to arguing, as well as Perkins being restrained on the court as many gathered. As far as when the video was taken, it was reportedly over the weekend, but Perkins was present on ESPN programming, such as Get Up, on Wednesday morning, for what it’s worth.

You can see the altercation below. Now punches or other physical altercations escalated beyond some yelling and arguing.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Kendrick Perkins was held back in a heated argument at his son's AAU game. pic.twitter.com/TH6MOtQ6qT — TMZ (@TMZ) May 27, 2026

“Damn right and it probably won’t be the last time!,” Perkins said on social media of the incident. “I’m going to protect every single kid in my organization like they’re my own.”

“TMZ Sports obtained video of the incident that went down toward the end of the YPG Perkins and Swaveway Playaz matchup at the Trae Young Family Athletic Center in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday … which picks up with the Celtics champ-turned-youth coach shouting at the other squad’s staff,” TMZ wrote.

“Witnesses tell us it was a pretty chippy matchup on both sides … and it got to the point where the ESPN analyst felt the need to address it. Sources close to Perk tell us a non-basketball play on one of his players set him off.”

Norman Police Department officers, who were working off-duty security during the game, reportedly assisted in the matter. No criminal charges or arrests were made, per TMZ.

A long time NBA big man, Perkins won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He’s been a fixture on ESPN as an NBA analyst in retirement.