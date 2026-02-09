Kenneth Walker III wins Super Bowl MVP as Seattle tops New England 29-13

In a game dominated by the defenses at Super Bowl LX, it was the man who most aided Seattle’s marches into scoring territory that captured the MVP award. Running back Kenneth Walker III put in a great day’s work on the world’s biggest stage.

He was the lone spark on offense on either side in the first half of the game, helping Seattle out to a 9-0 halftime lead. A trio of field goals was all the Seahawks could manage.

But it was Kenneth Walker who helped make it possible. He ripped off chunk run after chunk run on a day when every yard counted.

“It’s just a dream come true, you know, because a lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far in their career,” Walker said after winning it all. “So it’s a blessing. I thank coach (Mike) Macdonald and the team for just sticking together.”

According to Matt Hamilton, a senior producer for the Up & Adams show, Walker’s 94 yards rushing in the first half were the most in the first half of a Super Bowl since at least 1991. He later noted it was the highest rushing total in a first half since Timmy Smith had 122 in Super Bowl XXII.

Walker finished with 27 carries in the contest. He turned those touches into 135 yards rushing, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also tallied two catches for 26 yards.

Kenneth Walker’s Super Bowl MVP win was the first by a running back since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII back in 1998. The last three Super Bowl MVP awards have been won by quarterbacks.

Some recent Super Bowl MVP history

The Super Bowl MVP award tends to be quarterback heavy, as the gunslingers can have the most obvious impact on the game. That was true last year, when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts took home the hardware.

Hurts finished 17-of-22 passing for 221 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps more importantly, he ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, frequently moving the chains by slipping free from the pocket and picking up key first downs.

Prior to Hurts winning it all, quarterbacks had been some of the most famous Super Bowl MVPs. Many of the game’s greats have won the prestigious honor, first handed out to Bart Starr in 1967. Other winners include Joe Montana, John Elway, Peyton Manning and, of course, Tom Brady, who earned Super Bowl MVP honors a record five times.