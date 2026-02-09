Kenneth Walker III had a great Sunday: he won a Super Bowl for the Seattle Seahawks, won the game’s MVP award and had his father in attendance for the first time. Why did it take so long for this father to attend?

Walker said he didn’t like crowds and usually watches the games from afar, even when he comes to Seattle. But, the former Michigan State star got a welcomed gift, seeing his entire family in the stands of the Seahawks’ 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Walker shined on the biggest stage in football and so did his dad apparently. He got out of his comfort zone!

“I got my mom, my dad and my little brother,” Walker said of his family in attendance. “It means a lot, especially my little brother and my dad. My dad, he comes out to Seattle all the time and watches games, but he never goes to the game because he don’t like crowds. So this is his first NFL game, and, you know, we won a Super Bowl. So it means a lot to me, and I know (he’s) proud of me for real … Actually, my agent convinced him to come out here. So I didn’t think he would come. They end up mic’ing him up and everything. So he got out of his comfort zone.”

Walker was the lone spark on offense on either side in the first half of the game, helping Seattle out to a 9-0 halftime lead. A trio of field goals was all the Seahawks could manage.

But it was Walker who helped make it possible. He ripped off chunk run after chunk run on a day when every yard counted.

“It’s just a dream come true, you know, because a lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far in their career,” Walker said after winning it all. “So it’s a blessing. I thank coach (Mike) Macdonald and the team for just sticking together.”

According to Matt Hamilton, a senior producer for the Up & Adams show, Walker’s 94 yards rushing in the first half were the most in the first half of a Super Bowl since at least 1991. He later noted it was the highest rushing total in a first half since Timmy Smith had 122 in Super Bowl XXII.

Walker finished with 27 carries in the contest. He turned those touches into 135 yards rushing, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also tallied two catches for 26 yards.

Walker’s Super Bowl MVP win was the first by a running back since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII back in 1998. The last three Super Bowl MVP awards have been won by quarterbacks.