Kenny Wallace lists what NASCAR has done wrong, believes sport will 'make it right'

As the NASCAR offseason continues, Kenny Wallace is still pontificating and offering opinions about all things in the sport. The day after Christmas, the former driver is naming what the sport has done wrong in recent years, but most importantly, that they are working to fix those mistakes.

Can NASCAR rectify the mistakes that it has made in the last 30 years or so? What are those mistakes? Kenny Wallace didn’t name everything, but he did list a couple of key errors that NASCAR has made.

Wallace wasn’t entirely harsh on the sport. He believes that NASCAR leadership is working to fix not only business decisions, but also the relationship with the fanbase.

“I know for a fact that NASCAR is all hands on deck,” Kenny Wallace said on his Coffee with Kenny show today. “They are going to make it right. This does make me happy. They realize what happened, and now it took them a while, and they definitely made some decisions that were not the way to go, let’s put it that way. It’s easy for all of us to look back and go, yeah, we shouldn’t have done that.”

Wallace noted NASCAR’s increase of multiple mile-and-a-half racetracks, as well as moving away from more traditional tracks like Rockingham and North Wilkesboro. He also pointed to tracks making fans buy entire weekend ticket packages instead of allowing single-day tickets. I’m not sure that is as much of an issue now as it was at one time. However, the first point is very legitimate.

“They did a lot of wrong things, but I do know they have been humbled mightily,” Kenny Wallace continued. “NASCAR has been humbled mightily. And I know for a fact they hear y’all. They are going to go on tour in 2026, and they’re going to make it right.

“Now, I know they did hire, if you remember, I cracked a joke, they hired this new media company to bring that rally cry back. … At first, I thought, well, that sounds funny. They could have called me up, I would have helped them. I will help them this year. If NASCAR calls me, I will help them. … We gotta repair NASCAR, and we gotta get back.”

Kenny Wallace is someone who loves NASCAR and the sport of stock car racing. He’s going to always be on NASCAR’s side, but that doesn’t mean he’s always in agreement with decisions that leadership makes or has made in the past. As he showed in today’s video, he knows when they have done wrong. If he believes NASCAR is humbled and going on an apology tour, then there might be hope for the fan relationship after all.