Kenny Wallace rips NASCAR world for piling on Natalie Decker after Daytona wreck: 'Shame on all of you'

Kenny Wallace is showing support for Natalie Decker, who crashed into Sam Mayer during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Daytona this past weekend. On his YouTube channel, Wallace reacted to the NASCAR world attacking Decker for the wreck and her controversial photo with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Wallace said that the NASCAR world was trying to “destroy” Decker when talking about the weekend at Daytona. “And I’m like, ‘This is unreal. This is devastating,'” Kenny Wallace said.

This led to Wallace sending a message to Decker. “Natalie, you’re going to watch this. As my momma would say, this too shall soon pass,” Wallace stated. Dust it off and go to Pocono, your next sponsored race. I remember racing you at Marshall Town, and I remember you running 15th, something like that, at Daytona.”

“Shame on all of you. You know, that’s a human being, right?” he continued. “And you know, when she was on her radio, she wasn’t talking to you; she was talking to her team. And as far as pulling her firesuit down, I’m sure she had to take it back; she would. But like I said, if it would have been October for breast cancer awareness month, it would have been just fine.”

During lap 92 of the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, multiple cars were involved in a crash, including Mayer, whose No. 41 car rolled back up to the racing line. As Mayer rolled back up the track, Decker hit him and was forced to retire from the race.

Many fans and experts criticized Decker for not avoiding Mayer. They also didn’t like what she said to her team on the radio.

Why is the NASCAR world angry with Natalie Decker?

“Are you f***ing kidding me? That hurt so bad,” she said. “What the f**k? Why the f**k did he come up the track? Who the f**k was that? That p***ed me off so much.”

Last Friday, Decker shared a photo of herself and Kreischer posing together at Daytona International Speedway. But she took some heat for the photo since she took off the top of her firesuit and showed off her bra. Decker did this because Kreischer is known for performing with his shirt off.

Decker earned a P33 finish at Daytona on Saturday. The 28-year-old has competed in 14 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races in six years and 32 Truck Series races from 2019 to 2020.