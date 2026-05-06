Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo to bypass Preakness, ending Triple Crown chance

Kentucky Derby winning horse Golden Tempo will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 16, according to trainer Cherie DeVaux. The decision ends a chance at the Triple Crown in the 2026 season.

Golden Tempo made a late move down the stretch to win the 152nd Kentucky Derby. One of the long shots entering the week, he entered the starting gate at 23-1. After riding last among the 18 horses during the early stages, the final quarter-mile was this horse’s time to shine at top speed.

DeVaux became the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby, seeing her only horse in the field reach the line first. It was also the first Kentucky Derby win for jockey Jose Ortiz, who passed his brother Irad Ortiz Jr. in the closing stages.

Statement on Golden Tempo

After announcing that Golden Tempo would not run in the Preakness Stakes two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, trainer Cherie DeVaux released a statement. Her priority remains on the safety of the horse, which will not be ready for the short turnaround.

“After much thoughtful discussion as a team, we have decided that Golden Tempo will bypass the Preakness Stakes,” the statement reads.

“We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run. The enthusiasm from racing fans, our owners, and our entire team has meant more to us than we can properly express.

“Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain out top priority.

“We are looking forward to pointing him toward the Belmont Stakes and are excited for what lies ahead with this very special horse.

“That you again to everyone who has supported and believed in this journey alongside us.”

The second-place finisher from the Kentucky Derby, Renegade, has already arrived at Saratoga in anticipation of the Belmont Stakes. Meanwhile, the field for the Preakness Stakes remains in flux without multiple favorites.