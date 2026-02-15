Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson held off San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant to win the 2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Johnson became the third Miami Heat player to ever win the event, joining Harold Miner (1993 and 1995) and Derrick Jones Jr. (2020).

The Slam Dunk voting panel consisted of 1996 Slam Dunk Champion Brent Barry, 1976 ABA Slam Dunk Champion Julius Erving, 2008 Slam Dunk Champion Dwight Howard, Corey Maggette, two-time Slam Dunk Champion Dominique Wilkins.

RUNNING WINDMILL JAM FOR THE WIN!



Keshad Johnson is your 2026 @ATT Slam Dunk Champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jAhyHzesvr — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2026

Round One Scores

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson: 47.4

San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant: 45.6

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson: 45.4

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes: 44.6

Round Two Scores

San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant: 49.2

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes: 47.2

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson: 45.4

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson: 43.4

Championship Round Scores

San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant: 50

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson: 49.6

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson: 47.8

San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant: 43.0

The ball was certainly in Bryant’s court to finish off the win, as he needed a 48 or better on his final dunk to take home the crown. Bryant, however, failed to convert his attempted dunk (a between-the-legs alley-oop off the backboard into a windmill) and settled for a 360 dunk with no time remaining. He was given a 43 by the judges, giving Johnson the victory.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to be here,” Johnson said. “Everybody’s journey is different. To all the kids out there, keep dreaming. Have crazy faith. Crazy faith. Not just regular faith, crazy faith. Anything can happen, man. I just came out here and showed the people who Showtime was. We had all the legends out. I’m from California and brought my own swag to LA. We’re all one. This is for the whole West Coast right here, baby.”

Johnson is in the midst of his second season with the Miami Heat. He’s appeared in 21 games this season, averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.6 minutes. He first gained notoriety as a member of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Runner-Up San Diego State team, which fell to UConn in the National Championship Game.