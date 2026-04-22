The Houston Rockets had to open the 2026 NBA Playoffs without their star player, Kevin Durant. A knee bruise kept him out of the lineup. Leading into Game 2, almost all the focus was on whether or not Durant would be healthy enough to play. Now, we have our answer just ahead of tip-off.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Durant will take the court for Houston. A major boost for the Rockets, looking to tie up the series.

“Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has been cleared to return for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing Game 1 due to a knee tendon bruise, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said via X. “Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James in the NBA playoffs once again; last faced off in the 2018 NBA Finals.”

The story of Game 1 turned into what James was able to do. Viewed as the top option for the Lakers, James put together a fantastic double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He added eight assists for good measure, helping the Lakers start the playoffs off in the right way.

Houston is hoping Durant being back in the lineup is the correct counterpunch. Durant averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while playing in 78 games during the regular season. This will be his first-ever playoff game wearing a Rockets uniform.

Tip-off out in Los Angeles is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time. For fans watching back in the Lone Star State, it’s going to be a late one due to a 9:30 start. Fans will happily stay up for the game, as long as the Rockets are able to win.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explains Kevin Durant injury

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka confirmed Durant’s injury occurred above the knee and in the area of his patellar tendon. He’s dealing with some limited mobility as a result, which is why he’s ultimately missed Saturday’s matchup against the Lakers.

“It’s very tender,” Udoka said. “Tough to bend certain ways. Not a lot of swelling. But he hit it in a very awkward spot, I guess, more than anything.

“It could be a regular bumped knee and I think he could kinda play through that. But right above the knee, patellar tendon area, up there, it’s just very tender and tore. Pain tolerance is one thing, but actually limited movement is more the cause.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report