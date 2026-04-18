Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant will miss Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a knee injury, head coach Ime Udoka said. His status was in question for the opening-round matchup.

Durant was questionable heading into the game after suffering the injury in practice this week, ESPN’s Tim McMahon reported. The sense is it’s not a serious injury and the Rockets are optimistic Durant will be able to play during the series.

Udoka confirmed Durant’s injury occurred above the knee and in the area of his patellar tendon. He’s dealing with some limited mobility as a result, which is why he’s ultimately missing Saturday’s matchup against the Lakers.

“It’s very tender,” Udoka said. “Tough to bend certain ways. Not a lot of swelling. But he hit it in a very awkward spot, I guess, more than anything.

“It could be a regular bumped knee and I think he could kinda play through that. But right above the knee, patellar tendon area, up there, it’s just very tender and tore. Pain tolerance is one thing, but actually limited movement is more the cause.”

Kevin Durant appeared in 78 games during the regular season and averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists during that time. Houston went 52-30 this year after acquiring Durant in a blockbuster trade in July. The historic seven-team trade saw the Phoenix Suns, Durant’s former team, acquire a haul of players headlined by Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

The Rockets became the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and will take on the 4th-seeded Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game starts a Best-of-7 series that tips off in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are also dealing with their share of injuries for Saturday’s game. Both Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to miss the matchup due to their respective ailments. Doncic is working his way back from a hamstring strain while Reaves is dealing with an oblique injury, meaning Los Angeles will be shorthanded, as well.

As of earlier this week, Lakers coach J.J. Redick told reporters he didn’t have any new information on either Doncic or Reaves. While their timelines remain unclear, Redick confirmed they are both out “indefinitely.”

“They’re out indefinitely,” Redick said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’m not going to have an update for you this week. They’re out indefinitely.”