Kevin Durant reacts to Paul Skenes during start for Team USA vs. Mexico in WBC

Paul Skenes made his first career start for Team USA against Mexico during the World Baseball Classic on Monday. It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Pirates star to begin throwing triple digits from the mound.

By the third inning, Skenes had allowed one hit across 45 pitches. He struck out five batters during that span, including some highlight plays in between. This led for many — including NBA star Kevin Durant — to take to social media to react to the 23-year-old Cy Young award-winner.

Paul skenes is a dawg — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 10, 2026

Durant is off tonight as the Houston Rockets prepare for its home game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. He’s watching the Team USA opener, and took to social media to show game respecting game, as Durant and Skenes are two of the very best in their respective sport.