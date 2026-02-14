Kevin Fiala injury update: Los Angeles Kings star receives devastating diagnosis after being stretchered off ice at Olympics

A devastating injury update has been provided for Los Angeles Kings star Kevin Fiala after he was stretchered off the ice during the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday. The injury occurred in the third period of Friday’s Olympic men’s hockey game between Canada and Switzerland.

“Kevin Fiala is having surgery this morning in Italy,” according to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman. “No clarity yet on exact injury, but, unfortunately, it will be season-ending. All the best to him in his recovery.”

Fiala was injured after colliding with Washington Capitals star Tom Wilson, who is playing for Team Canada. Fiala’s left leg appeared to buckle underneath the two of them. No penalty was assessed on the play.

Wilson appeared not to be shaken up after the play. Following the incident, Team Canada would go on to beat Team Switzerland 5-1 in the Group A preliminary game at the Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Friday.

Before his injury, Fiala helped produce an assist during a 4-0 win over Team France on Thursday. However, the loss on Friday guarantees Team Switzerland can finish no better than second in Group A ahead of Sunday’s game with Team Czechia. Team Canada advances to play Team France on Sunday as well.

Fiala, a 29-year-old left wing for the Kings, is an 11-year NHL pro who has won three World Cup silver medals while playing for Team Switzerland. He’s currently in his fourth season with the Kings after spending multiple seasons with the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild. He’s a St. Gallen, Switzerland native.

This season, Fiala has been responsible for 40 points for Los Angeles. This includes 18 goals and 22 assists across 56 games. Currently, the Kings sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 23-19 record.

For Wilson, 31, the Toronto native has spent all 13 seasons of his pro career with the Capitals. This season, he’s logged 23 goals and 26 assists for Washington, who sits at 29-23 this season. Wilson has previously done well in representing his country, too, as he won gold for Team Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in 2011.