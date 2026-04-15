Kevin Harvick addresses ticking clock, challenges facing Alex Bowman in return from vertigo absence

Kevin Harvick believes that the clock is ticking on Alex Bowman, who has not won a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly two years. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick discussed the challenges Bowman is facing after returning to the track from vertigo.

“It’s great to have Alex Bowman back in the car,” Kevin Harvick said. “That’s the ride that he had and earned to get to this point. You couldn’t ask for a tougher racetrack to come back to than Bristol with all the G’s and all the heat. It was hot this weekend. Typically not that warm in the spring race at Bristol.

“It’s good to see him back in the car, but now we’re back to analyzing the 48’s performance, and it wasn’t good. Throughout the weekend, they didn’t really have any speed and wound up in an accident. Now, they got to concentrate on we’ve got the driver’s health back where it needs to be. Now, what do we got to do to get this car back to where it needs to be, solidly in the top 10? That’ll be the next tall task that they have to figure out.”

Kevin Harvick says Alex Bowman has to win to keep his job

And when Harvick shared thoughts about Bowman’s future with Hendrick Motorsports, he said, “If you’re going to keep your job, you’re going to have to win.” The last victory for Bowman came at the Chicago Street race in July 2024. Despite not winning any races in 2025, Bowman made the playoffs and finished 13th in the final standings.

But with NASCAR bringing back The Chase for its championship format, getting as many points as possible for each race is big. That means winning or finishing in the top 10 consistently is essential. Bowman has competed in just four races this year and has finished outside the top 40 in all of them. On Sunday, Bowman was collected in a multi-car wreck on Lap 160, and it ended his day.

Bowman has been a full-time driver for Hendrick since 2018. He drove the No. 88 Chevrolet in his first few seasons before switching to the No. 48 in 2021. In his Cup Series career, Bowman has won eight races and finished in the top 10 112 times in 365 starts.