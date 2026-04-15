Kevin Harvick admits broadcast booth was 'rooting' for Ty Gibbs at Bristol: 'Pretty awesome'

For a driver as polarizing as Ty Gibbs, Sunday’s breakthrough win at Bristol Motor Speedway marked more than just a milestone. It felt like a turning point. Even in the broadcast booth, people were taking notice.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Kevin Harvick admitted that he and fellow analyst Clint Bowyer were quietly pulling for Gibbs to finally break through. Even if that’s not exactly standard protocol.

“Well, you’re not supposed to root for people in the booth, but we’re rooting for Ty Gibbs to get that first win,” Harvick said. “Clint and I have had a debate about this for about the last year.”

That sentiment didn’t come out of nowhere. According to Harvick, Gibbs’ progression over the past several months, dating back to the end of last season, has been impossible to ignore. The speed has been there. The consistency has followed. And at Bristol, everything finally came together.

But what stood out most wasn’t just the result, it was the composure. Gibbs faced adversity early in the race, getting shuffled back multiple times in the field. In the past, that might have led to frustration or radio chatter boiling over. This time, it didn’t.

“He got shuffled back at the beginning of the race. Had one run where he got shuffled back again. Never had a meltdown on the radio,” Harvick added. “It was just back to business.”

That growth, paired with steady leadership from crew chief Tyler Allen, played a key role in the outcome. Rather than panic, the No. 54 team stayed focused, methodically working their way back into contention.

“What happens, happens. Let’s keep moving forward,” Harvick recalled of the team’s mindset. “So it’s pretty awesome to see him get his first win.”

Moreover, the moment carried added weight beyond the racetrack. Gibbs’ victory was an emotional one for the Joe Gibbs Racing family, particularly given the loss of his father, Coy Gibbs, in 2022.

Harvick noted how meaningful it was to see Gibbs celebrate alongside his family, including his mother riding with him to Victory Lane: “You think back with everything that he’s been through, with his dad and the Gibbs family,” Harvick said. “That was a great moment.”

For years, Gibbs has battled criticism, much of it tied to early-career controversies and perceptions surrounding his rise. But as teammate Denny Hamlin recently pointed out, that narrative may finally be shifting.

Now, with a win under his belt and momentum building, Gibbs is starting to match the hype with results. If Bristol was any indication, even the skeptics, and the broadcast booth, are beginning to come around.