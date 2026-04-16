Kevin Harvick attempts to diagnose RCR, Kyle Busch struggles in 2026 NASCAR Cup season

Kevin Harvick is not sure what’s going on with Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) this season. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick was asked why RCR drivers Busch and Austin Dillon are struggling to start the year.

“I don’t know that answer because I’m not within the walls,” Kevin Harvick said. “I can tell you that the keys to this racecar are details. It is how many details can you stack. That starts from when you get the chassis in the shop to the body panels that go on the car.

“When you see some struggles like they’re having… You look at the Chevrolets in general. They’ve had a lot to work through. This is all about details. If you’re struggling, it’s all about your processes and your details and your simulation and your tools and who’s putting all that stuff into the simulator and what you’re getting out of the simulator into the simulation and how you put those and adapt those things to the setup of the car.”

Kyle Busch started strong when he first joined RCR

Through eight races this season, Kyle Busch has not won a race and has not recorded a top-10 finish. At this point last year, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion notched four top-10 finishes, including a P5 finish at COTA.

Busch’s struggles have been discussed over the last couple of seasons. His last victory came at Gateway in 2023, and he has missed the playoffs the last two years. The last time Busch finished in the top 10 of the final standings was in 2021, when he placed ninth.

Busch is in his fourth season with RCR after spending years at Joe Gibbs Racing. In his first season with the organization (2023), Busch won three races and finished 14th in the final standings. Along with his two Cup titles, Busch has 63 career Cup Series race wins and 392 top-10 finishes in 757 starts.

Austin Dillon has been a full-time Cup Series driver for RCR since 2014. Like Busch, Dillon has not won a race or recorded a top-10 finish this year. His last victory came at Richmond in 2025, and that led to him reaching the playoffs and finishing 15th in the final standings.