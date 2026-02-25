Kevin Harvick baffled by Kyle Larson move that wiped out Shane van Gisbergen at Atlanta: 'Really no reason'

Kyle Larson had one of the cars to beat in this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta. But coming to the end of Stage 2, Larson had a self-inflicted error which ended his day.

Larson, running P3 coming off Turn 4 on the final lap of Stage 2, came down across the racetrack to block Shane van Gisbergen. Larson appeared to misjudge where van Gisbergen was and came down across his nose. Van Gisbergen went sliding through the infield grass. Larson had heavy contact to his No. 5 Chevrolet.

Kevin Harvick had no idea what Larson was trying to accomplish. Larson could have taken the stage points and kept it moving. He made a mistake and it cost him.

“These are the types of moments where we have talked about with Larson and even he, himself, he talked about it afterwards [about how] he’s just got to do better,” Harvick said on Happy Hour. “There was really no reason to go all the way down the racetrack like that.

“There was nothing to really be gained in front of him, and I’m not sure what he was trying to accomplish right there. I mean, obviously, he’s trying to block a line, but we went back on the broadcast and listened to the spotter, and the spotter was inside, inside, inside, and then it was hang onto it.”

Kyle Larson made a mistake and it cost him

Larson took full responsibility for the incident with van Gisbergen. He said he had no idea that van Gisbergen was on the bottom. Larson, up until that point, was having a strong run at Atlanta, leading a race-high 47 laps. He finished 32nd and now has six DNFs in nine starts at Atlanta since the reconfiguration between the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR seasons.

With the Chase format back in place, Larson can’t afford to make unforced errors. That’s what he did Sunday, Harvick said, which was concerning to the FOX Sports analyst.

“That’s what he said in his interview is he didn’t really know he was three-wide, and he never got a visual in his mirrors of the 97. But, it’s in your ear,” Harvick said. “You gotta take those moments, and you can’t make every moment spectacular because sometimes it works out like that. That will bite you in this Chase format.”