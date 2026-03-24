Kevin Harvick breaks down 23XI dominance, adjustments to new NASCAR regulations for 2026 Cup season

Kevin Harvick isn’t ready to call the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series a wrap. However, through six races this season, one organization has clearly separated itself from the field.

Speaking on the latest episode of SPEED with Harvick and Buxton, the former Cup champion pointed directly at 23XI Racing as the early standard-bearer. He noted both their performance and adaptability across a wide range of track types and rules packages.

“23XI clearly has the fastest cars right now,” Harvick said. “The interesting part is, for the super-speedways, we’ve not changed anything. For the mile-and-a-half race tracks, we really haven’t changed anything.

“So last week at Las Vegas, where everything was the same on the mile-and-a-half race tracks, we saw Denny Hamlin go back to victory lane, just like he did last October. 23XI cars weren’t really a contender, as far as winning the race at Las Vegas last week.

“Now, fast-forward to Darlington. More horsepower, less downforce. I believe that they have hit the balance a little bit better at Darlington than everybody else.”

Evidently, Harvick thinks there’s a myriad of factors why 23XI is ascending. But the rest of the garage needs to be on notice.

“We’ve had a sample size. We’ve had a road course, we’ve had two super-speedway races with Daytona and Atlanta, and our new short-track package, and they’ve been good on all of them,” Harvick added.

“I think that 23XI just has less going on this year. They’re still a pretty young team. I think that, when you have that stability of everything that is going on, and I think the Toyota has the best car right now.

“Tyler Reddick has stepped up from a maturity standpoint, just in his leadership of the team. Really exposing who he is as a driver and the capability that he has. When you have that confidence, and you see the reward for your efforts, like Tyler Reddick and that 23XI team are seeing, that’s just going to steamroll and snowball into more and more confidence.

“When you get confidence in this sport, as a driver and a team, that can overcome a lot of things. Just like it did this weekend for the No. 45.”

As you can tell, that confidence is showing up in results, and fast. Reddick’s win at Darlington marked his fourth victory in the first six races of the 2026 season.

This early stretch has firmly planted 23XI Racing at the center of the championship conversation. It also comes as co-owner Denny Hamlin confirmed a major contract extension for Reddick is on the horizon.

“That will be done soon,” Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “He deserves everything he gets. He’s just done a phenomenal job.”

All told, the rise didn’t happen overnight. After signing Reddick in 2022 and aggressively accelerating his arrival by buying out his Richard Childress Racing contract, 23XI has steadily built around the 2024 regular-season champion. Now, that investment is paying off in dominant fashion.

If Harvick is right, the scariest part for the rest of the garage might not just be 23XI’s speed, but the confidence that’s starting to snowball with it. Four wins might only be the beginning.