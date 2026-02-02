Kevin Harvick breaks down Connor Zilisch, SVG dynamic, sends Trackhouse a Ross Chastain warning

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes Trackhouse Racing is entering one of the most fascinating, and pressure-filled, seasons in the organization’s short history.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick pointed to a wave of changes inside Trackhouse, including new crew chiefs and the arrival of Connor Zilisch, who replaces Daniel Suarez in the lineup. According to Harvick, the reshuffled roster creates major upside, but also unanswered questions.

“I think there’s a lot of questions,” Harvick stated. “They’ve made a number of changes within their organization. Got two new crew chiefs. They’ve got a new driver with Connor Zilisch coming in.”

Elsewhere, Harvick praised the continued evolution of Shane van Gisbergen, noting that while SVG has already transformed NASCAR’s road-course landscape, his improvement on ovals may be just as important moving forward.

“He’s obviously changed the game on road courses,” Harvick added. “But he’s gotten a lot better on the ovals. We saw him run great at the Clash last year, and we started to see top-10 runs on mile-and-a-halfs.”

That growth sets up what Harvick believes could be a compelling internal dynamic, especially on road courses. Zilisch, who dominated road racing in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, now steps into Cup competition with lofty expectations.

“The interesting dynamic to me is on the road courses,” Harvick explained. “How does Connor adapt? Is there a possibility they split those races up with their dominance? Connor’s got a whole new world in front of him.”

Moreover, Harvick emphasized that the jump from Xfinity to Cup is as steep as it gets, citing the adjustment to Cup cars, race craft and weekly intensity. While both Zilisch and SVG have high ceilings, Harvick said patience will be key.

But his strongest message was reserved for Ross Chastain: “The dynamic — you expect Ross Chastain to win, right? He’s got to win,” Harvick said. “He has the work ethic. Has the talent. He has everything he needs personally.”

Harvick acknowledged Chastain’s ability to grind out results, pointing out his knack for turning mid-pack cars into top-10 finishes under NASCAR’s new points system. Still, he made it clear that consistency alone isn’t enough for a driver of Chastain’s caliber.

“If Ross Chastain isn’t winning races, your cars aren’t fast enough,” Harvick elaborated. “He should be winning multiple races every year. And if you’re not winning races, your cars are not fast enough.”

For Trackhouse, Harvick’s assessment paints a clear picture. There’s enormous potential across the roster, but no hiding place if the speed isn’t there. Especially when it comes to delivering wins.