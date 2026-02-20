Kevin Harvick breaks down massive Justin Allgaier Daytona 500 wreck, 'sloppy' Connor Zilisch

Superspeedways like Daytona reward precision and punish hesitation. According to Kevin Harvick, the 500’s biggest accident came down to that difference.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion analyzed the crash involving Justin Allgaier in Stage 2 that eliminated multiple contenders and dramatically reshaped the race’s closing stage. Harvick pointed to a late defensive move against a hard-charging Denny Hamlin as the moment everything unraveled.

“It massively changed everything that was happening right here,” Harvick said. “Justin was kind of just in no-man’s-land and then tried to fix it with a late block. … He left the door open too much and then tried to close it when Denny Hamlin was already there.”

The resulting contact triggered a multi-car wreck and instantly altered the competitive landscape of the 500. Drivers who had spent the afternoon positioning themselves for a late push were suddenly damaged or out of the race completely, turning the race into survival rather than a straight fight for speed.

Harvick emphasized that these mistakes often come when drivers try to correct positioning at the last possible second. In turn, it’s a dangerous decision in pack racing where closing rates leave little margin for error.

“It took a lot of contenders out of the race at this particular moment and changed the complexion of the whole event,” he said, regarding the moment.

Continuing, the conversation then shifted to rookie Connor Zilisch as well, whom Harvick grouped into a similar category as Allgaier. There’s no question he’s talented, but learning the nuances of Cup-level drafting will be a challenge.

He explained that success in lower series doesn’t always translate immediately to superspeedway control against veteran competition: “The cadence of how the draft works? … It’s just different than the O’Reilly Series,” Harvick explained. “When you don’t do it every week, it’s hard to understand exactly how everybody does it.”

Harvick described Zilisch’s incident as a product of inexperience rather than recklessness, but still costly in tight packs: “It was just sloppy, right? That sloppiness comes from inexperience in those scenarios,” he added.

“The first thing that does is it starts making the cars behind you move around and check up. Those are the types of things that cause accidents.”

Both drivers accepted responsibility afterward for their roles in their respective accidents. Regardless, Harvick believes the lessons are part of the learning curve at NASCAR’s highest level: “Both of them will obviously learn from those scenarios and get better as they move forward.”

At Daytona, one small correction can decide the race, or end it for many in the field. The latter is always the more disappointing moment, no matter who the culprit is.