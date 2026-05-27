Kevin Harvick breaks down 'war' with Kyle Busch that ended up the 'best thing that happened'

Kevin Harvick raced Kyle Busch more than 900 times on the NASCAR circuit, enough that he described the rivalry between the two as a ‘war.’ So when Busch died at 41 on Thursday, Harvick was as hard hit as anyone.

He spent some time talking about his sometimes complicated relationship with Busch on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast this week. It was a relationship that grew and developed over time.

But above all else, it was about fierce competition. That never changed.

“It was definitely an up-and-down relationship,” Harvick said. “I think for me the thing that I enjoyed the most was beating Kyle. And the thing that I know that he enjoyed the most was beating me. And it was a cat-and-mouse game for a long time, because there were Truck teams and businesses and things involved that it was more than just the driving part.”

Through it all, the two developed a healthy respect for each other as competitors. You can hear it in the way Kevin Harvick talks about Kyle Busch.

“The thing about Kyle is Kyle was so good and so fast you could never let him think that he had the upper hand from a mental standpoint,” Harvick explained. “It was a war. Literally a war as we went through the years. …

“And when you have somebody that is that good and just as intense as you and not going to back down, you have to fight that fight. That’s what we did for a long, long time and probably the best thing that happened in my career was I had a competitor that wouldn’t back down like Kyle did. It made me a better driver. Made me a better owner. Teammate. All the things that comes with it from that competition it made you better in every level.”

Kyle Busch died after complications from pneumonia led to sepsis. The outpouring of love and support for him and his family was evident this weekend at the track at Charlotte.

Harvick took the whole scene in, from the family joining the pre-race scene to the various tributes offered to Kyle Busch throughout the weekend. It made his reflections on the late driver even more poignant.

He saw Busch evolve over the years, much as he did. The two had a different relationship by the end.

“There wasn’t anything more intense than that rivalry,” Harvick said. “That wasn’t fake. There was nothing fake about it now. You might have tried to exaggerate it and make it into something bigger than what it was, but in time, that got better.

“And I think that as I grew up, Kyle was much younger than me, but even as I grew up as an adult and was able to… I had Keelan and was able to become a parent and see things a little bit differently. You became very guarded as to, OK, I need to be nicer to this guy but I also don’t want him to beat me. And I don’t want him to think that I’m being too nice to him.”

The rivalry between Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick persisted. The fierce competition was at the heart of that.

“But that changed with time,” Harvick said. “We had great conversations about our kids and race teams and all the different things that we had in common as far as things that we did in the racing world. And in the end all we talked about was Keelan and Brexton and what we were going to do and how they were going to go forward, what he was doing, what I was doing.

“Kyle always had a lot of questions. And we always, we had good conversations. And even when we were at war he would refer to me as ‘Dick’ and I would refer to him as ‘Dick,’ and that was how we engaged with each other because it was just like one of those things, like, ‘Hey, we’re not really going to talk about what happened last week. If I have to I’m going to knock you out of the way, and if you have to you’re going to knock me out of the way, so we’ll just talk about something else.’ We never really even engaged in the competitive subjects of things that happened.”

A fitting tribute to Kyle Busch from a man who raced alongside him for many years.