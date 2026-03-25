Kevin Harvick breaks down what Hendrick is lacking after Kyle Larson P32 finish at Darlington

It’s been an up-and-down season for Kyle Larson so far in the NASCAR Cup Series. Going into Darlington he had strung together three straight top-10 finishes, but they didn’t quite look like many of his dominant finishes a year ago.

The Chevrolets for Hendrick Motorsports right now have not been the fastest cars on the track. In some ways, that makes what Larson has done impressive.

In other ways, it’s been dangerous. Larson now has two 32nd-place finishes that resulted from mistakes in the car, the latest coming over the weekend at Darlington. It has some sounding the alarm.

“Well, first off this is a racetrack that we expect Kyle Larson to contend for the win and be dominant,” Kevin Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I think that tells you where they’re at with their cars right now and knowing that they have some work to do to get the balance and speed out of their cars that they need.

“We saw them up in the front at Vegas. Kind of in the mix, in the top five for sure, but never that dominant speed like we’ve seen out of the Toyotas so far. I mean we’ve seen dominant speed out of those cars at times and we have not seen that at Vegas or Darlington, which I would consider two of Kyle Larson’s best tracks.”

As a result, Kyle Larson finds himself in 10th place in the Cup Series points standings right now. Not in danger, by any means. But perhaps in need of an adjustment.

“So really interesting scenario,” Harvick said. “And I think for him, wrecking from 11th, those are the things that you can’t do. You can’t do that in this point system. If you have an 11th-place car, you have to finish 11th, otherwise you’re just throwing dirt on yourself and making things worse.”

Kyle Larson pushed it a little too hard and hit the outside wall with seven laps remaining at Darlington. He was gunning for a top-10 finish at the time.

Instead, his car ended up wrecked and he came out with a 32nd-place finish. That’s a ton of valuable points lost.

For Larson, balancing what he’s always gotten out of the Hendrick cars with where they’re at right now has to be tricky. Harvick explained.

“The crutch has always been we have cars fast enough to keep winning,” the analyst said. “Right now they don’t have the cars to that spot yet to be able to put themselves in position to win multiple races. They’re going to get there. It’s just they’re not there right now.”

In the meantime, Kyle Larson has to learn how to adjust. If he can’t, he may find himself in a dicey position down the road.

“When you’re in that position you just take what you can get,” Harvick said. “And if you’re going to run 11th, finish 11th. Because if you can run 11th and you just nitpick it all day to just grind away — the 54 did it this weekend, (Carson) Hocevar did it this weekend. There were several of those guys that just ground it out and put themselves in position to get a decent finish and get out of there. But when you’re running 11th, you have to finish 11th.”