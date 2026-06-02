Kevin Harvick calls out opposing driver who gave him middle finger: 'Guy tried to wreck me'

Kevin Harvick called out a driver who gave him the middle finger during a race over the weekend. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick revealed that he got into it with a competitor in a CARS Tour West race.

“I figured out this weekend that I still can be pissed off,” Harvick said. “Seeing somebody stick their finger out the window and flip me off.”

Harvick shared this with co-hosts Mamba Smith and Kaitlyn Vincie, who were surprised that someone would flip off the NASCAR Hall of Famer. Harvick added that he bumped into the driver “a few times,” which led to him being flipped off.

“Guy tried to wreck me,” Harvick explained. “If I try to wreck you, I’m wrecking your ass. You’ll know when I try to wreck you.”

Harvick took part in the Wenatchee 200 at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval in East Wenatchee, Washington. He finished fifth in the 25-driver race, while his son, Keelan Harvick, finished fourth.

While Harvick didn’t reveal who the driver was, the race recap revealed that he made contact multiple times with Kasey Kleyn. During the race, Kleyn hit Harvick’s rear bumper, but Kleyn’s car took damage and had to get repairs on pit road. Kleyn finished 15th in the race that took place on Saturday.

Kevin Harvick continues to race after legendary NASCAR career

Harvick co-owns CARS Tour West, which was founded in January 2024. He continues to race after competing in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2001 to 2023.

During Harvick’s career, he won 60 Cup races and won the Cup Series championship in 2014. Last month, Harvick was elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

“I was sitting in a pickup in the parking lot,” Harvick said after learning about his Hall of Fame induction, per ESPN. “It’s been really weird. It felt so arrogant to come sit in the room. I’ve never been somebody who wants to pat myself on the back or show that you’re so confident in something. I wanted to be respectful, and I wanted to be so that it feels right, and I don’t want anyone to think it’s taken for granted. No matter what you think the scenario is on the voting process, or where you stand.”