Kevin Harvick delivers verdict on new NASCAR package at Darlington after Tyler Reddick win

Darlington Raceway delivered a throwback-style race in more ways than one. According to Kevin Harvick, NASCAR got it right.

Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion offered a strong endorsement of the new package following Tyler Reddick’s victory, pointing to both the on-track product and the way drivers were challenged throughout the race.

“I think that they nailed the setup with the new package,” Harvick said. That success, in Harvick’s view, started with how the cars behaved behind the wheel.

Drivers across the field battled a lack of rear grip, a characteristic that forced them to manage throttle and tire wear throughout long green-flag runs. For Harvick, that’s exactly what Darlington is supposed to demand.

“I think that all the drivers were struggling with rear grip,” he added. “And I think that for the 45, from the time they dropped the green flag in practice, he was the car to beat.”

Alas, Reddick’s performance backed that up. Despite dealing with early issues, including a battery change and cool suit adjustments, the No. 45 team methodically worked their way forward. Once the balance was dialed in, Reddick showcased the kind of speed that has defined his dominant start to the 2026 season.

“They got all the things out of the way. … He was able to drive back to the front,” Harvick said, commending Reddick’s ability.

That ability to pass and recover stood out in a race that emphasized driver input more than aerodynamic advantage. It’s a balance NASCAR has been chasing, and at least for one weekend, it appeared to hit the mark: “I thought that the race was better to watch,” Harvick added.

But just as important as the fan experience was the driver perspective. Harvick emphasized that the new package forced drivers to stay engaged, constantly adjusting to a car that was on edge, something that’s been missing at times in the Next Gen era.

“I thought that the drivers liked driving the cars, which is important to be able to have those guys be challenged inside the race car,” he delineated.

Darlington, with its worn surface and unforgiving layout, has always been a litmus test for any rules package. Even with changes to horsepower and downforce, similar to what NASCAR tested earlier this season at Phoenix, the track’s unique characteristics ensured a difficult, unpredictable race.

“And this package just took so much grip away from the race cars,” Harvick said. “So it was a good show.”

For now, the early verdict is clear. At least at Darlington, NASCAR may have found something worth building on. Kevin Harvick thinks it’s true.