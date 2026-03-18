Kevin Harvick evaluates Connor Zilisch's rough start to rookie NASCAR Cup season

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch has gotten off to a rough start to the 2026 season. He’s sitting at 35th in points after five races, with his best finish to date 14th at COTA.

It’s not the start that just about anyone had envisioned for the 19-year-old phenom. But that’s life in the Cup Series.

“I think at the end of COTA, I think Connor Zilisch had the fastest car, to be perfectly honest with you,” Kevin Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I think he was the fastest car on the racetrack and got into two unfortunate positions. I think at Phoenix and Vegas, I think we saw the reality of the Cup Series for Connor and how hard it’s going to be.”

Connor Zilisch just hasn’t been able to kick it into gear. Much of that, though, is simply related to inexperience.

It’s one thing to dominate the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where Zilisch finished second on the season in 2025 and secured 10 wins. It’s another to do it at the Cup Series level.

“It’s just super hard. They’re in a really difficult situation,” said Mamba Smith, Harvick’s co-host on the podcast. “I was hanging out with Randall Burnett, who is Connor’s crew chief and their group and Connor as well. And we were kind of talking about the difficulty of the Cup Series, and he was like, ‘It’s hard.’ These guys are sh*tting and getting. It’s hard to keep up with them.

The main thing Connor Zilisch is lacking right now is simply time on the track, Smith claimed. That will come as he continues to get more and more races under his belt.

The natural driving ability is there. It’s just a matter of knowing how to handle the individual situations that pop up during the course of a race.

“He just doesn’t have the track time. He was only in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for one year,” Smith said. “So in that situation, you see these tracks. But these cars are way different to drive and the drivers are next level.

“And Randall’s like, ‘Yeah, we just don’t have enough practice, so I’m asking him to do things at a very high level that he’s never seen before, and he just has to believe that this car is going to stick. And when I say, “Alright, I’m putting tires on it, hold it wide open. And he’s done 10 laps around the place, that’s a lot to ask of somebody.'”

Bottom line: Connor Zilisch will likely get there. It just might take time.

“I think the Cup Series drivers are some of the best in the world, because they have the shortest amount of track time and then are just doing remarkable things,” Smith pointed out. “I think you’re just going to see the evolution of Connor.”