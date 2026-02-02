Kevin Harvick expresses concern for Chevrolet over new NASCAR body style

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick believes Chevrolet teams could face an adjustment period in 2026. The manufacturer is rolling out a new body style for the Cup Series that’s sure to raise eyebrows.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick cautioned that while the updated Camaro ZL1 design carries promise, there are still major unknowns about how it will perform across NASCAR’s wide variety of tracks.

“Chevrolet has a new body,” Harvick stated. “They’re guessing right now. They’ve done no more than guess at this point. They can tell you whatever they want. But they’re going to have to work out the balance of that new body.”

Harvick explained that early-season races could expose both strengths and weaknesses. Particularly at superspeedways like Daytona International Speedway to start the season. While the new body could excel in certain environments, Harvick said consistency across the schedule won’t come immediately.

“They might be great on superspeedways. Might be great on short tracks. They might be great on intermediates,” Harvick added. “But it’s going to take time to get it worked out on all the tracks. They’ll probably hit it somewhere — we just don’t know where yet.”

Alas, Chevrolet teams raced largely unbranded “zombie” Camaros last season, featuring minimal Camaro identity beyond ZL1 badging and Chevrolet branding on the rear bumper. That approach stemmed from the production Camaro’s uncertain future, but the brand has since introduced a new performance package that inspired the updated NASCAR body.

Beginning this season, Chevrolet teams will again field Camaro ZL1s, this time with noticeable changes to the hood, grille and rocker panels. The adjustments are designed to generate additional downforce, helping Chevrolet keep pace aerodynamically with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and Toyota Camry XSE.

Despite Harvick’s caution, Rick Hendrick expressed optimism about the new package. He told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports that Chevrolet’s engineers believe the car is an improvement.

“It won’t be perfect right out of the gate,” Hendrick said when the announcement was made, “but I’m excited about having a new car with a little more downforce and more power.”

For now, Harvick’s message is clear. Chevrolet’s new body may raise the ceiling, but the early part of the season could test patience as teams search for the right balance. We’ll see if it leads to sustained success in 2026.

— On3’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.