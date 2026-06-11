Kevin Harvick gives advice to Carson Hocevar after latest incident at Michigan

Carson Hocevar was once again at the center of a wreck at Michigan that ended the day for multiple drives, including current NASCAR Cup Series points leader Tyler Reddick. Despite that, Kevin Harvick believes the driver of the No. 77 car is starting to figure things out.

It’s a far cry from this time last year. Or even earlier this year.

“I think that my advice to Carson Hocevar from the beginning of the year to now would be much different,” Harvick said on the Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast. “I think that he’s learned enough about how to manage the situations and not tear up his own car. He’s going to continue to put people in a bad spot, but I think that’s how you’ve got to race the Gen 7 car.

“I would tell him to keep doing what he’s doing because that’s what makes him good. He’s got this ability.”

Carson Hocevar has had enough speed this year that he has consistently run toward the front. Whether he finishes there in a given race has been more of a crap shoot.

But that has as much to do with how Hocever handles smaller situations on the track than anything else. Harvick sees him learning those nuances each week.

The wreck that started with Carson Hocevar getting into the back of John Hunter Nemechek and spinning him was avoidable. Had Hocever stayed on line, he probably would have simply given Nemechek a hard bump. Instead, he tried to pull out of line to the left, resulting in lopsided contact that initiated a spin.

“He’s going to teach himself all those things, and I think that when he goes back and looks at this video he’s going to realize, ‘I could have prevented that just with a couple feet to the left and hitting him square,'” Harvick said. “That’s really what caused the wreck. He probably could have hit him with the same speed.

“But I think what makes him great is what he is. He’s going to teach himself those things. I would encourage him to keep going because mentally it doesn’t bother him.”

Carson Hocevar needs to keep driving with the same kind of intensity he has been, Harvick said. He might have pushed a bit too hard at Michigan, his home track. But that’s the right kind of issue to have.

“You can’t take a guy that drives like that and try to make him somebody different,” Harvick said. “They have to learn on their own in trying to put themselves in the right spot and manage those little situations, but you’ve got to turn them loose or they’re going to be somebody who they’re not, and it won’t be good.”