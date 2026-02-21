Kevin Harvick gives NASCAR its flowers for consistency, decision-making after Daytona weekend

NASCAR doesn’t often receive universal praise after a superspeedway weekend. But following the Daytona 500, Kevin Harvick believes the sanctioning body earned it.

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former Cup Series champion applauded race control for maintaining a consistent approach to cautions throughout Speedweeks. Particularly in the closing laps of the season-opening classic.

“I do want to give a shout out to NASCAR,” Harvick said. “They were consistent in how they called all the races this weekend by not throwing the caution if the car wasn’t heavily impacted and giving those cars a chance to get going.

“I don’t care what you call it, as long as it’s consistent. They were consistent all weekend, and I appreciate that.”

The topic became especially relevant during the final lap of the Daytona 500, when a multi-car crash erupted behind the leaders yet the race stayed green. The decision sparked debate across the garage, but Harvick argued consistency mattered more than the specific ruling itself.

From the broadcast booth to the spotter stand, the closing seconds created constant uncertainty. Harvick admitted even he couldn’t predict how NASCAR would handle the rapidly changing situation.

“At one point I thought Hocevar was going to win the race,” he said. “Then they wiped out and I’m like, ‘Oh, the caution is surely going to come out.’ Then I thought Stenhouse is going to win because the caution is coming out and he’s leading. Then I realized the caution is not coming out.

“Chase Elliott’s going to win because he’s got all the car lengths. Then here comes Tyler Reddick, with a massive run off Turn 4.”

Reddick’s surge to victory capped a dramatic finish and validated NASCAR’s decision to let the field race back to the line. Harvick also praised officials for pre-race calls, including moving up the start time to avoid weather delays.

“Great week, great finishes,” Harvick added. “Our Daytona 500 started on time and ended on time. NASCAR made some great decisions with the weather.”

For Harvick, the weekend’s biggest takeaway wasn’t just the winner, it was the clarity. In a sport where rules interpretations often dominate conversation, he believes fans and teams benefited from knowing what to expect.

Alas, Harvick believes consistency is what kept controversy from overshadowing the competition in Florida, and he’s right. Hopefully we see more of the same in Atlanta this weekend.