Kevin Harvick has serious questions about Chris Gabehart departure from Joe Gibbs Racing

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway in 14 days with the Daytona 500. Chris Gabehart still doesn’t have a home.

Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press reported in early December that Gabehart had parted ways with Joe Gibbs Racing. Gabehart spent the 2025 season as the team’s director of competition, his first season in that role.

Kevin Harvick addressed the Gabehart situation on Friday’s “Happy Hour” podcast. The 2014 Cup champion openly questioned what led to Gabehart’s sudden exit from JGR.

“Chris has been huge part of the 11 team. So, as a business owner, for me, going through the years, it’s always interesting the difference between a crew chief and a general manager, competition director or whatever it is,” Harvick said. “I think that there’s some of those crew chiefs that can step out of that box and do things in another role. Some are just built for crew chief, right? So, it is interesting to see how all of this unfolded with Chris Gabehart and everything that happened at Joe Gibbs Racing. Not sure the details of what, why, how it all played out, but Chris is a smart guy.

“Obviously, he’s been right there, won a lot of races with Denny Hamlin, won a lot of races in other divisions. I think the interesting part, to me, is last I would say the 11 team was as good as they’ve ever been with a different crew chief. I think Chris being on the competition side and still being there helped that 11 team stay together, but those guys did a phenomenal job. Very interesting scenario to see how it’s all cycled out with Gabehart not there anymore.”

Chris Gabehart still without Cup Series home ahead of Daytona 500

From the 2024 season to the 2025 season, Gabehart made the transition from crew chief of the No. 11 team to JGR competition director. Hamlin and Gabehart were a highly successful partnership, winning 22 races together in six seasons. That tied Kyle Larson/Cliff Daniels for the most wins among Cup driver/crew chief duos in that span. Hamlin qualified for the Championship 4 three times and finished fifth or better in points in five of six seasons with Gabehart.

Midway through the 2025 season, Gabehart began to take a more hands-on approach with Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team. Gibbs had been struggling up to that point. He ended up winning the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge.

The rumor after news of his JGR exit broke was that Gabehart would be headed to Spire Motorsports. With the Daytona 500 approaching, that has yet to be confirmed.