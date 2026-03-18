Kevin Harvick hints at something 'deeper' behind Ross Chastain-Daniel Suarez scuffle after Las Vegas

Kevin Harvick believes the tension between Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez goes far beyond what fans saw on the surface at Las Vegas. Speaking on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick suggested the heated post-race confrontation between the former Trackhouse Racing teammates may stem from deeper, lingering issues, not just a late-race incident while battling mid-pack.

“You’re already mad that you’re racing for 17th. I don’t know exactly what happened on the racetrack to create that. But I mean, what do you read into that? Is that from what was going on at Trackhouse before?” Harvick questioned. “I mean, it seems a lot deeper, because that was pretty heated off of something that was way back in the pack.”

Alas, Chastain and Suarez nearly came to blows following Sunday’s race, shoving each other on pit road before being separated. While Chastain declined immediate comment after the race, both drivers have since offered insight into what led to the confrontation.

Suarez indicated he approached Chastain to apologize for contact in Turn 2, but the conversation quickly escalated. Chastain later admitted he was “hot and angry” in the moment, and regretted how he handled the situation.

“Yeah, in the moment I definitely was hot and angry and would do things differently if I had time to think about it,” Chastain said, per a video shared by Matt Weaver. “Yeah, definitely would not have swerved into him after the race. I didn’t mean to. I would do that differently if I could go back. And then I wouldn’t shove him, for sure.”

Still, Chastain pointed to what he believes is a larger issue with Suarez, a perceived lack of accountability that dates back to their time as teammates:

“I’ve known Daniel now for a long time and have lived it inside of our four walls, that there’s, in my opinion, not enough accountability, and there wasn’t post-race,” Chastain added.

Moreover, Harvick’s co-host Mamba Smith echoed the idea that Suarez has carried a chip on his shoulder throughout his career, citing previous stops with Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing before his time at Trackhouse. Now with Spire Motorsports, Suarez has shown improved performance, adding another layer to the dynamic.

At the same time, Chastain has taken on more of a leadership role within Trackhouse, creating a natural clash between two competitive, emotional drivers.

“Those are two tough guys,” Harvick added. “They’ve got heavy hands. … I think there’s definitely some tension.”

While both drivers attempted to downplay the long-term impact, the history between them suggests this may not be the last flashpoint. As the season continues, especially if their performance levels begin to align, all eyes will be on whether this rivalry escalates further on track.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.