Kevin Harvick hints Kyle Busch is jeopardizing his ride in contract year: 'Maybe the only spot that he has'

Kyle Busch complicated matters for himself and his team when he was physical with John Hunter Nemechek on the white flag lap at Texas, costing himself and Nemechek several spots at the end of the race. It was exactly the kind of move that analyst and former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick said Busch can ill afford in a contract year.

In fact, Harvick suggested Busch’s ride next year could be in jeopardy. He offered that relatively unsolicited while speaking about the on-track incident on SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.

“It’s a contract year for Kyle Busch,” Harvick said. “I believe that this is probably realistically maybe the only spot that he has to still have a seat in the sport. And I think he needs to do everything that he can do to try to protect that and I think that this was definitely not the way that it needed to end at the end of this race.”

Buxton quickly raised his eyebrows as the implication from Harvick set in. Could one of the winningest drivers in the sport’s history be on the way out?

“I would say that the 8 car is the potential only spot for Kyle Busch as you look forward,” Harvick explained. “Now there may be something that I’m overlooking. There’s a lot of things that could shake up down the road. But I believe that the 8 car, if not the only spot, is probably the best spot for Kyle Busch.”

Whew. That certainly adds a good deal of pressure on the No. 8 car going forward.

Busch finished in 20th in the Wurth 400 at Texas rather than a likely finish just outside the top 10. His wrecking of Nemechek has been scrutinized, and drivers like Denny Hamlin suggested it could trigger a NASCAR penalty.

“I think there’s a lot of frustration there,” Harvick said. “They qualified on the pole at the Daytona 500 and really hadn’t done anything to this point. And they make the crew chief change, find the speed in the car, do all the things that they need to do.

“Right now Kyle Busch has no shot to win the championship. Really they’re trying to put themself in a position to get the ship righted, to get the performance of the RCR cars back where they want them to be by making this change and trying to shake things up within the organization to get the speed back in the car, to get the car to just run in the top 10, which they did most of the race. I think if they can do that and try to put themselves in a spot toward the end of the year to win.”

Harvick said the late-race dust-up with Nemechek was entirely preventable from Kyle Busch. That’s what makes it so frustrating.

“I think that the worst part about this scenario is Kyle Busch’s finish, because when you bring in a new crew chief like that and you have everything seemingly on a way better path to start the weekend — qualifying well, doing all the things that you need to do during the race — and it came down to a late restart,” Harvick said. “Got shuffled back a little bit with the sequence and the pit stops. He’s making his way back up through the pack with a couple laps to go and then has the run-in with Nemechek.

“Seemingly kind of just made some mistakes. That’s my opinion, as you look at the video and the SMT data that he put up. Yeah, Nemechek was a little bit further from the wall than he probably expected, but just because his car’s in the wrong spot doesn’t mean that it gives you the right of way to do the things that he did.”

Harvick wrapped things up rather succinctly. Kyle Busch isn’t in a position that he can afford mistakes like the one at Texas.

“I just, I hate that they finished it like this, because it was, in my opinion, could have been prevented from Kyle’s part as he got to the end of the race,” Harvick said. “Whether you finished where you ran all day or not, I still think if they just make it to the start-finish line without all this drama, he’s in a much better spot as we head to Watkins Glen this week with his team and the performance of the car.”