Keelan Harvick will one day have his day in the sun; Saturday at Tucson Speedway was not the time nor the place. His father, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, reminded him that his “maiden voyage is over.”

The Harvicks headlined the field for the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model class season opener at Tucson Speedway. Keelan and Kevin banged doors and traded paint late in the race, the 13-year-old initiating it and the 50-year-old ending it. The elder Harvick took the checkered flag with Keelan coming in second, making it a father/son 1-2 finish.

“It got a little physical, but I was like, ‘You know what, buddy, you’ve moved me out of the way today, your maiden voyage is over, you’re gonna get the bumper back.’ I’m glad he didn’t wreck, but I would have been fine with that, too, today,” Kevin Harvick told Short Track Scene. “It was fun. Hopefully the crowd enjoyed it, it’s fun to be in Victory Lane.”

Kevin Harvick, Keelan Harvick put on show on CARS Tour

It was an entertaining duel between father and son, one of many we could see as Keelan Harvick continues to rise through the ranks of motorsports. Keelan Harvick put up a fight but came up just short going up against an experienced wheelman in his dad, a 60-time Cup Series winner.

“I had him the first time and we kind of got hung together there off of [Turn] 4 door-to-door and it kind of shot me down the racetrack just a little bit, and I didn’t get a great entry into [Turn] 1,” Kevin Harvick said. “I lost that battle there and the second time, I think he thought I was gonna roll the top or he thought I was at the top and tried to cross me over, I don’t remember exactly what happened right there. He didn’t get there, and then he moved me in the next corner. From there, it was game on.”

Keelan Harvick really wanted to beat his dad. That being said, he enjoyed the battle.

“It was really fun,” Keelan Harvick said. “Hate that I couldn’t win but still really fun racing him.”