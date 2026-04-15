Kevin Harvick holds off on Hendrick panic button after Kyle Larson Bristol dominance

Kevin Harvick is not ready to write off Hendrick Motorsports yet after Kyle Larson had a dominant showing at Bristol on Sunday. On this week’s Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, Harvick reacted to Larson’s third-place finish at the short track.

“What I saw out of the five (Larson) is exactly what we expect out of the five,” Kevin Harvick said. “That’s the first race all year we’ve seen what we expect out of Kyle Larson at a racetrack. We expect him to dominate, and he dominated the first part of the race.

“They caught up to him a little bit at the end of the race, and the circumstances of the way that everything worked out, 12 (Ryan Blaney) and 54 (Ty Gibbs) had a better car at the end of the race. But he took charge of the race right from the beginning. We’ve been wondering if those weekends are there.

Harvick then said he interviewed Larson’s teammate, Chase Elliott, earlier in the weekend, and Elliott told Harvick it’s been a struggle to get “the balance right on these race cars.” Elliott also told Harvick that Las Vegas was the track that had the “least amount of changes” with their cars.

Kyle Larson reacts to his performance at Bristol

Hendrick has four full-time drivers in the Cup Series, and Elliott is the only driver to have won a race this season. Larson is the defending Cup Series champion, but hasn’t won a race since Kansas last year. The good news for Larson is that NASCAR is heading back to Kansas on Sunday.

Along with finishing third, Larson led 284 of the 505 laps and won the first two stages at Bristol. After the race, Larson opened up about losing to Blaney and Gibbs, who earned his first win in the Cup Series.

“I mean, Blaney had by far the best car,” Larson said. “His pit crew just kept putting him behind all day, which really allowed us to lead a lot of laps, get those stage wins. Yeah, so that was good. Happy about all of that.

“Just knew it was going to be difficult to hold him off. Seemed like every restart, he could just plow right through the field and get to second. Was just really fast. Then, Ty got strong there the last run, too. That was probably my worst run, I think.”