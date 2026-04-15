Kevin Harvick identifies NASCAR teams to watch heading into Kansas

As the NASCAR Cup Series shifts focus to Kansas, Kevin Harvick is already zeroing in on the manufacturers setting the pace. Right now, it’s clear who sits at the top.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour, the former champion didn’t hesitate when asked which teams to watch heading into the weekend. In his eyes, the answer starts, and ends, with Toyota.

“Right now you have to say the Toyotas,” Harvick said. “Whether it’s 23XI or Joe Gibbs Racing. You look at Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell qualifying on the pole.”

That speed has been difficult for the rest of the field to match, even for powerhouse organizations like Hendrick Motorsports: “I know Kyle Larson will be good, but I just don’t know that they can beat the Toyotas right now without circumstances happening,” Harvick added. “I don’t think they’re gonna beat them on raw speed.”

That’s a telling statement considering Larson’s dominance at Bristol, where he led 284 laps before losing late to Ty Gibbs. Even on a day where Chevrolet showed flashes, the inability to consistently match Toyota’s pace remains a concern.

Still, Harvick believes there is a path forward, particularly for Chevrolet teams: “The Chevrolet’s have the most potential to get better,” he added. “At some point, we think they’re gonna take a step and get their arms around this whole thing.”

For now, though, it’s Toyota that holds the upper hand. Both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing have shown week-to-week consistency, particularly on intermediate tracks like Kansas, where track position and long-run speed are critical.

Meanwhile, other contenders are dealing with their own issues. Take Ryan Blaney. Despite having one of the fastest cars on the track most weeks, execution on pit road continues to be a glaring weakness.

According to Harvick, Blaney’s crew has lost him more than 80 positions on pit road this season, a staggering number for a driver consistently in contention. That inconsistency has kept Blaney from capitalizing on elite speed, even in races like Bristol where he finished second.

All told, Kansas has become a proving ground. If Toyota continues their dominance, it could further cement itself as the class of the field on mile-and-a-half tracks.

However, if Chevrolet or Ford can close the gap, whether through setup gains or cleaner execution, the balance of power could quickly shift. For now though, Harvick’s message is clear, and that’s if you want to win at Kansas, you’re likely chasing Toyota.