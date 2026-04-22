Kevin Harvick makes bold claim on Tyler Reddick 2026 season, Next Gen NASCAR record

At this point, it’s no longer a hot streak for Tyler Reddick, it’s a statement. And according to Kevin Harvick, the 23XI Racing star isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Coming off his fifth win in the first nine races of the 2026 season, Reddick has already placed himself in rare company historically. But Harvick believes the 23XI Racing star is just getting started, and could soon rewrite the record books in the Next Gen era.

“I think he’s going to break the Gen 7 record of six races in a season,” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour. “I think he’s going to get eight or nine wins before this whole thing is done.”

That’s not just bold, but it’s unprecedented territory. In a parity-driven Next Gen landscape designed to keep the field tight, Reddick has found a way to separate. And his latest win at Kansas might’ve been the clearest example yet of what makes this run so dangerous.

It wasn’t dominant in the traditional sense. In fact, the race featured multiple contenders cycling through control, from Kyle Larson early, to Denny Hamlin late. Even Christopher Bell appeared poised to steal the win before late contact derailed his chances.

But when it mattered most, Reddick was there: “Tyler Reddick hasn’t lifted yet — he’s still on the gas,” Harvick said, describing the final restart sequence where everything changed in an instant. That moment defined the race.

After a late caution forced overtime, Reddick restarted third, navigated through traffic, and capitalized on a slight opening from Larson to make the race-winning move. It was aggressive and perfectly timed, a combination that has become his signature in 2026.

“Just really blessed with the late caution. … I couldn’t believe it,” Reddick told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “… Man, these late race restarts get really, really crazy and obviously, I had a run on the 5 [Larson], and I was just shocked I was able to get to his inside there. An incredible Toyota Camry all day long. Really thankful we got that late caution.”

Alas, that’s why Harvick is buying all the way in. What stands out isn’t just the wins, but how Reddick is getting them. He’s not leading every lap or dominating entire races, he’s putting himself in position and delivering when chaos hits. In today’s NASCAR, that’s arguably more valuable.

With a massive points lead and momentum building weekly, the 23XI Racing driver is forcing the garage to adjust. Because if Harvick is right, this isn’t just a strong start. It’s the beginning of a historically great season, one that could redefine what’s possible in the Next Gen era.